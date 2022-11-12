Madonna licks water out of dog bowl, continues to share eerie videos

Madonna's latest social media posts have fans howling at more of her scandalous videos.

The Queen of Pop shocked fans in her latest stunt, where the "Hung Up" singer is seemingly licking water out of a dog bowl on her Instagram.

The 64-year-old singer posed for a series of risqué photos and videos, as she donned a neon green furry top with sparkling black shorts and fishnets.

In the video montage, the song "I Wanna Be Your Dog," by The Stooges is playing in the background, as Madonna is seen getting on all fours and drinking out of a dog bowl with a blurry effect.

She’s also seen sprawled out on the ground next to the dog bowl in her latest tricks, pretending to "play dead."

Another bizarre photo showed the "Material Girl" singer squatting with a bottle of hot sauce underneath her.

Her Instagram caption read, "Garage Band………." with four water gun emojis, as she posed in what appeared to be a warehouse or garage.

The "Like a Virgin" singer continued to share on her social media another eerie video.

Madonna is seen staring into the camera in a close-up shot while in a dark car.

She played her 1992 song "Waiting" in the background and used the same caption.

In the video, the artist glitched in and out of different zoomed-in shots of her face.

The "Like a Prayer" songstress showed off her plump lips and rocked a blue coat, braids and flashy jewelry.

Madonna has recently been in the spotlight for continuing to share outrageous photos and videos of herself.

She received much criticism from fans, who addressed their concerns for the artist in the comments section.

Rapper 50 Cent was also vocal about his opinions on Madonna’s posts, as he called her out on Instagram for being "pathetic" and stated that one of her videos "truly disturbs" his "spirit."

In 50 Cent’s latest diss toward Madonna, he reposted a screenshot of her video with the caption, "I told ya’ll grand ma [sic] was on bullsh--! Like a virgin at 64 LOL."