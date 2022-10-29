Madonna poses topless in gold corset in series of wild photos

Madonna is baring it all for her followers.

The Queen of Pop took to Instagram to post a series of risqué photos for her 18.5 million followers.

The 64-year-old singer posed topless and put a lollipop and money bag on her breasts. She donned a gold corset and fishnet stockings.

Madonna was seen placing her hands on top of her head and had her long hair down. She was also wearing a couple of bracelets, including one with a cross on it.

She switched up her pose in another topless photo with text that read, "Went from Candy to Money."

In her next racy snap, she wore a revealing black leather corset and fishnet stockings.

While she posed for the black and white photo, she posted a candy emoji between her legs.

Her revealing images come on the heels of her 30th anniversary of her popular fifth studio album, "Erotica," along with her controversial book "Sex." Both projects were simultaneously released on October 20, 1992.

The "Material Girl" singer additionally posted a video on her Instagram Story with a link to her "Deeper and Deeper" digital single and remastered video.

On the track cover, Madonna is seen posing with red lipstick and a cigar between her teeth.

In September, the seven-time Grammy Award winner said during an interview that she’s "obsessed" with sex.

Madonna was asked 50 questions while promoting her "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones" album on YouTube.

Last week, Madonna took to her Instagram to suggest that due to her openness on sex in the 1980s and 1990s, contemporary female artists were able to profit off the struggles she previously faced.

She wrote in part that she was "interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP."