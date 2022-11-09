Madonna slammed by rapper 50 Cent: ‘Like a virgin at 64’

Madonna is receiving heat from "Disco Inferno" rapper 50 Cent for her risqué social media videos.

In one of her recent TikTok posts, the "Material Girl" singer shared a video of her staring into the camera and lip-syncing to the song "Vent" by rapper Baby Keem.

The lyrics to the song are, "Have you ever been punched in your motherf-----g face. What you say? Oh, you haven’t? Alright, wait, b---h"

The 64-year-old singer is seen in the video wearing a see-through shirt with a laced bra underneath and a corset with black jeans.

She topped off her look with several silver chains with crosses and showed off a set of diamond "grillz" for her teeth.

The "Candy Shop" rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted a screenshot of Madonna with text that read "Madonna Using Rap Music For Clout On TikTok Is Pathetic And Truly Disturbs My Spirit."

His caption read, "I told ya’ll grand ma [sic] was on bullsh--! Like a virgin at 64 LOL."

Madonna has yet to respond to 50 Cent’s diss, as he referenced her classic hit "Like a Virgin."

This isn’t the first time the two artists have feuded.

In June, 50 Cent ripped Madonna for posting a scandalous photo of herself.

He reposted the photo while sharing images of aliens to compare her look.

"I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please," 50 Cent captioned.

The "Papa Don’t Preach" singer responded to her former friend when he first criticized photos of her in lingerie last December in a heated Instagram post.

"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend," the text read over a photo of the two artists hugging.

"Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult."