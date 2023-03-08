Madonna kisses new man 35 years younger than her

Madonna appears to be confirming a relationship with her rumored 29-year-old boyfriend.

The singer shared a photo on her Instagram stories, wearing a costume mask and kissing a man who appears to be her possible new beau, Josh Popper.

She captioned the photo "Killers who are partying."

The masked up looks were part of a Purim celebration Madonna was taking part in, where she dressed as "Kween Esther."

Madonna has been rumored to be dating Popper, who is 35 years her junior, since last month when she shared a photo of herself and Popper on her Instagram story.

Popper also shared a photo of himself with Madonna and others at Gleason’s gym after he won a boxing match, as well as a photo of her holding his arm tightly with her head on his shoulder.

His caption for the photo series doesn’t confirm or deny any dating rumors. It reads, "Another W for the books!! I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side."

Madonna and the "Summer House" star reportedly met when the boxing coach began training her son, David Banda, at his NYC gym, Bredwinners.

Popper played football at Rowan University before becoming a boxer, according to Page Six. He reportedly later joined the Arizona Cardinals' training camp and was briefly recruited for the Indianapolis Colts before exiting the team.

Neither Madonna nor Popper has publicly commented on their possible relationship.

Popper is Madonna’s newest flame, after the "Ray of Light" singer was most recently linked to 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell.

Madonna is also currently gearing up for her "Celebration Tour," set to kick off in July.