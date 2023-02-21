Madonna shares 'swelling from surgery' has gone down after her appearance garnered criticism at Grammys

Madonna has chimed in once again regarding her appearance and those plastic surgery rumors.

The music legend posted a photo of herself on Twitter Monday and directly responded to claims she had work done to her face.

"Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down," she wrote, adding an "lol" and a laughing emoji.

In the photo, she's sitting back with her legs crossed, sporting braids and a hat that says "Spiritually Hungry."

The speculation about Madonna's appearance started when she took the stage at this year's Grammy Awards.

Some people are taking this as an admission that she has, in fact, had surgery, while others believe she's simply joking about the rumors.

Another possibility is that both are true — that she did have surgery and is also making light of the situation.

The 64-year-old first fired back at critics with a lengthy post on her Instagram two days after the Grammys.

She began her statement by expressing what an honor it was for her to introduce the "history making moment" that was Kim Petras and Sam Smith's performance.

She wrote in part, "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim - Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!"

Madonna added that she's "never apologized" for her appearance throughout her career, "and I'm not going to start."

"I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."