'Mad Max' actor Hugh Keays-Byrne dead at 73

Hugh Keays-Byrne, best known for his dual roles in the "Mad Max" franchise, has died. He was 73.

A rep for the actor told Fox News that he "passed away peacefully" the morning of Dec. 2. The cause of death was not provided.

Keays-Byrne played the villainous Toecutter in 1979's "Mad Max" before re-joining the franchise for 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road" as a new character: Immortan Joe.

He also notably appeared in the 1998 adaptation of "Moby Dick," in which he played Mr. Stubb.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star was born in Kashmir, India, and, after relocating to England, trained with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

In 2015, "Mad Max" and "Fury Road" director George Miller told USA Today that outside of Keays-Byrne's acting talent, the director wanted to bring him back to make up for a poor dub of an American voice over his own in an early print of the original film.

"I always felt so guilty about that. I thought I had to make up for it in some way," said Miller.

As he did in the franchise and "Farscape," Keays-Byrne often played villains, but admitted to the outlet that "for an old ham like me, it's great fun."

"I tend to always be the bad guys," he added. "I'm yearning to play a lover."

The star also described himself as "a lazy actor," only taking the occasional job, with "Fury Road" being his most recent credit.

"I love sitting around talking, having a coffee, chatting about politics and rubbish," Keays-Byrne shared. "It's all good."

According to IMDb, the star directed as well, helming 1992's "Resistance" and a 1982 TV movie called "Madness of Two."

He also played Cobweb in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on Broadway in 1971, according to IBDB.