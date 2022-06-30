Machine Gun Kelly explains why he smashed a glass against his head

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Machine Gun Kelly has explained some of his bold actions.

The 32-year-old was just trying to get everybody's attention when he smashed a glass against his head during an appearance Tuesday night at Catch in New York City.

"You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of get people’s attention?" Kelly asked host Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Wednesday night, via Page Six.

"Yeah, I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head."

MACHINE GUN KELLY CALLED MEGAN FOX DURING SUICIDE ATTEMPT: ‘I JUST F---ING SNAPPED’

Machine Gun Kelly, known formally as Colson Baker, appeared at Catch after performing a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

"I feel like s---," Kelly told Meyers when the late-night host asked him how he was feeling.

"Well, I know you did a sold-out show at MSG last night. Congratulations," the host said. "But last time you were here, you had just done the VMAs. You had hurt your hand at the VMAs, and you hurt yourself again last night at MSG."

Kelly responded: "Yeah, I’m going to start having doctors around me every time I see Seth Meyers on my schedule."

Besides his recent sold-out MSG show, Kelly also released a documentary about his life on Hulu, "Life in Pink."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pop punk star opened up about a suicidal moment he had following the death of his father in 2020.

"I flew to my dad’s apartment to clear all this stuff out," he recalled. "I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn’t want to hear. That f---- me up even more because I couldn’t get closure on it. I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark.

"Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie, and I started getting this really wild paranoia," Kelly added. "Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and like, one of the days, I just f---ing snapped."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me,’" said Kelly. "I’m in my room, and I’m like freaking out on her and, dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth, and I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent."

Kelly labeled the moment a turning point for him.

The musician met Megan Fox while filming their movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in 2020. Kelly proposed to the actress in January 2022.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).