Country music star Luke Bryan shared his reaction on social media after University of Missouri student Riley Strain disappeared after leaving his Nashville bar on Friday night.

"Y'all this is scary," Bryan posted on his Instagram story. "Praying for his safe return."

Five days after his disappearance, Strain is still missing. Police said Strain was kicked out of Bryan’s bar on lower Broadway on Friday night and hasn’t been heard from since.

Bryan said TC Restaurant Group, the owner and operator of Luke’s 32 Bridge, is continuing to work closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to provide security camera footage and any other potentially helpful information to aid in the search for Strain.

The country singer also shared a post from Nashville Metro Police, asking anyone with information on Strain’s disappearance to come forward.

"If you have any information that could help, please reach out to the number above," Bryan added.

On Tuesday, Metro Police shared surveillance video showing Strain appearing lost on 1st Avenue North and Gay Street.

When Strain left the bar, however, he appeared to walk in the opposite direction of his hotel. His phone last pinged between 10 and 10:30 p.m. in the area of Public Square Park, located near the sheriff's office and the Cumberland River, according to FOX 17.

More video footage captured Strain on Church Street. He was seen wearing the same black and brown shirt his friends last saw him wearing. The video also shows Strain seemingly falling down as he runs through downtown Nashville.

Strain had traveled to Nashville with his fraternity brothers for a convention, according to Fox 17. He told his friends he’d walk back to their hotel, the Tempo by Hilton, about five blocks away. The bar staff felt he had too much to drink, according to his family.

His phone has not been active since, Fox 17 reported.

Police said they deployed a helicopter Tuesday morning to search the area where Strain was last seen, including the riverbank area.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have seen Strain to call police immediately at 615-862-8600.