Luke Bryan says Elvis Presley inspires his performances

Luke Bryan admits he has a legendary singer — Elvis Presley — on his mind when he takes the stage.

The country crooner, 42, reflected on The King before he kicks off his Farm Tour Thursday, Taste of Country reported.

“No matter whether I’m on Farm Tour or I’m at a big football stadium, I try to go out there with the same mentality," Bryan said.

He added, “I try to perform my shows like Elvis is watching and try to do the best I can night in and night out and have a big ol’ performance."

For the Georgia native — and Presley fan — it’s nothing new.

“That's just the way I’ve always approached it, and it’ll be no different in the next couple of weeks with Farm Tour,” he said.

The first FarmTour kicked off in 2009. The latest iteration will kick off Thursday night at Ayars Family Farm in Irwin, Ohio, before wrapping on Oct. 6 at David Yates Farms in Ringgold, Georgia.

Dying to catch the "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" singer? Bryan’s website offers ticket information for fans.