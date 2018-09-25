Luke Bryan says he's proud his sons and nephew have good manners

Country music star Luke Bryan gushed about his sons and nephew’s good manners and how they were “well-rounded kids.”

Bryan, 42, told reporters at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday that he believed his sons, Tatum Christopher, 8, Thomas Boyer, 10, and his nephew, Til, 16, who lives with him, were becoming “gentlemanly boys."

“How [they’ve carved a] path toward being gentlemen and gentlemanly boys,” Bryan said. “And they’re just so different. They come home and sit down, they do their homework and I’m like, ‘I didn’t do that when I was a kid.’”

“They’re just well-rounded kids — learning farm life and how to live on a farm and do outdoor things, but they’ve also come with me and been on the set of ‘American Idol’ and to these big cities and watched me do Dodgers Stadium and [have seen] the whole world and have a nice perception of it,” the crooner continued.

When asked by Fox News if he believed his sons were interested in music, Bryan said he didn’t think so.

“I place it around them when we’re in the car, driving down the road. I try to mess with them. I want them to sing with me,” he said. “Every now and again, I can really get them to commit to singing.”

The “Country Girl [Shake It For Me]” singer said his sons do listen to music and tell him what albums they like and the ones they don’t. Bryan joked he was “scared” to learn what type of music his nephew listened to.

“My 16-year-old nephew that lives with me, I’m scared of what he’s listening to,” he joked.

The country music star took in Til after his sister’s husband, Ben Lee Cheshire died in 2014. Bryan’s sister, Kelly, died in 2007, Country Living reported. The singer’s older brother Chris Bryan, was killed in a car crash when the crooner was 19 years old.