Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan calls the 'aftermath' of Lady Antebellum's name change 'a mess'

The band has filed a lawsuit to secure rights to the name, which has also been used by blues singer Anita White for many years

By Nate Day | Fox News
Luke Bryan has addressed the name change of the country band Lady A -- formerly known as Lady Antebellum.

In June, the band reconsidered the moniker "after much personal reflection" and conversations with "closest Black friends" because the word "Antebellum" refers to a period of time, "which includes slavery," they said. The change came during protests and civil unrest around the world sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

However, a blues singer by the name of Anita White had been using the name Lady A for several decades.

Since then, the band has filed a lawsuit to secure rights to the name, which they claim has been a nickname of theirs throughout their career.

Country singer Luke Bryan has called the drama surrounding Lady Antebellum's name change 'a mess.' (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Now, country superstar Luke Bryan has voiced his opinion on the matter during a virtual chat with Andy Cohen.

"I don't think they were anticipating the aftermath of being called Lady A," he stated. "I can say that for years, everyone in the country music community has really referred to them as Lady A."

The "American Idol" judge offered an example, explaining that he'd ask for "the Lady A guys" when he was on the phone.

Bryan said that Lady A was a "great option" for the band to change their name to, but "now it's tricky."

Country band Lady Antebellum is in the throes of a lawsuit over the name Lady A, which they now go by after reconsidering their previous name's reference to the pre-abolition South. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

"Who knows what they'll have to figure out, but, God, what a mess in the aftermath of removing 'antebellum.'"

Popular country music group The Dixie Chicks also changed their name in the wake of the protests to The Chicks, dropping "dixie" because of its association with the states belonging to the Confederacy during the Civil War.

The Chicks spoke with Stephen Colbert about the name change, explaining that they'd wanted to do so for a while, and made sure they had their "ducks in a row legally" before announcing the change.

