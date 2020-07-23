Lady A speaks out about band formerly known as Lady Antebellum filing lawsuit to secure name

Anita White is continuing to speak out about Lady Antebellum’s lawsuit to change their name to Lady A, the moniker she has been using throughout her career.

In June, the band -- previously known as Lady Antebellum -- changed their name "after much personal reflection" and conversations with "closest Black friends" because the word "Antebellum" refers to a period of time "which includes slavery," they said. However, White, a blues singer from Seattle, Wash., was already using the name.

The singer and the band attempted to negotiate a way to coexist with each other, but talks fell through. During a recent appearance on the Showtime talk show “Desus & Mero,” White explained that vague language about the band’s assurance that she won’t be buried played a large factor in talks breaking down.

“What does ‘coexistence’ look like? Nobody would answer that specific question,” she explained.

“I don’t see how coexistence is going to work,” White continued. “Because as soon as you put a CD out as Lady A, you’re going to wipe me off social media. You’re going to wipe me off Amazon, iTunes and Spotify. I was very specific about what it is that would happen. So, I needed specifics as to how this was going to work, because they kept saying, ‘Oh, don’t worry, you're not going to get buried. Don’t worry about it. You’re not going to get buried.’ So, then we go to contracts. We get a contract from them. It says, ‘We’re going to give you our best efforts to make sure you don’t disappear.’”

Once the discussion broke down, the country trio took legal action and filed a lawsuit in the hopes of securing rights to the name, which they’ve registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with no opposition in 2011.

“It’s ironic that they want to be woke, but at the same time, you only want to be partially woke,” White told the hosts.

White notes that she tried to pitch more concrete alternatives to the name change such as labeling herself “Lady A the Artist” and letting the band go by “Lady A the Band,” to no avail.

In their lawsuit, the band suggests that she eventually resorted to asking for what they called an exorbitant amount of money to relinquish the name. However, White has previously said that she asked for $10 million, $5 million of which would go to charitable endeavors and the rest would be put toward the difficult task of rebranding without the backing of a large studio.

“Just because I don’t have 40,000 fans, the 4,000 I have, or the 400 I have — or I wouldn’t care if I only had four! — they mean something to me, because they helped me get where I am today," she told the hosts.

In response to questions about what will happen if White loses her bid to keep the name, her producer and adviser John Oliver III chimed in to explain their position on the matter.

“My response to that is Lady A cannot lose, because you know why? We are Black people. We are people of color. This fight doesn’t end with this suit,” Oliver said. “Even if she loses the trademark dispute or whatever, she’s won the war because she’s standing up for injustice. So the next generations that come after us, they are gonna know to stand up.”