The Chicks, after dropping 'Dixie,' reveal what they almost changed their name to

The Chicks are opening up about their decision to drop “Dixie” from their band’s name and revealed what they nearly changed their name to.

In a move that came amid the rising Black Lives Matter movement, the country-pop band formerly known as The Dixie Chicks – which consists of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire – appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday and spoke about the process coining their new moniker.

"It’s because of everything that’s going on in the world. It was about time; we’ve wanted to change it for a long time, actually," said Maines. "We started using 'DCX' a lot and 'The Chicks' a lot whenever we could – we hoped it would catch on, but it didn’t."

"So, in the moment now, we just felt that it was right, and we didn’t even have to have much discussion about it," Maines added. "We just all wanted to do it right away, and so we did."

Strayer chimed in and told the late-night host that even though the ladies had agreed that a name change was necessary, their options were up in the air.

"We had to make sure we had our ducks in a row legally,” Strayer explained. "We thought The Chicks would be the easiest thing, but we did have to entertain a few other names. One of the ones that came up was our initials, but spelled out as M.E.N., so we'd go from chicks to men."

Added Maguire: "We had some names in the past that we would kind of call ourselves as our alter egos, we could've pulled those from the past. One was Puss in Boots, but there's already a band called that."

The Chicks announced last month that they would refer to themselves as such moving forward and changed their band name to reflect across their social media channels as well.

Their official Twitter handle was changed from @dixiechicks to @thechicks.

A statement on The Chicks' website said, “We want to meet this moment.” The term Dixie refers to Southern U.S. states, especially those that belonged to the Confederacy.

The Chicks also dropped a new song “March March" from their comeback album "Gaslighter" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.