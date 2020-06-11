Country band Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A because of slavery reference

The country band Lady Antebellum announced on Thursday that it changed its name to Lady A.

The decision, which the Grammy-winning group announced on Twitter, comes "after much personal reflection" and conversations with "closest black friends" as Antebellum refers to a period of time "which includes slavery."

Band members, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, said in a statement they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word’s associations with slavery.

The statement said that they chose the name after the antebellum-style home where they shot their first band photos, and it reminded them of Southern styles of music.

But they said in recent weeks, their eyes have been opened to “blindspots we didn't even know existed" and "the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced."

The band said it is deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.