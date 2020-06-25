Luke Bryan shares rescheduled 2021 Proud to Be Right Here tour dates

Luke Bryan has revealed the new dates for his Proud to Be Right Here tour.

The 43-year-old country music star took to social media on Thursday to make the announcement, noting that he will hit the road starting in May 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio. He will end his tour in October in Mountain View, Calif.

"With the health and safety of my fans, team and venue staff being a top priority we feel it is best to postpone my Proud To Be Right Here Tour," Bryan said. "We are excited to announce these new 2021 dates and are thankful for all the venues and teams who have worked with us to make these dates possible. We are going to bring you an incredible show in 2021 and I can't wait to see you there. For more information visit my website."

Bryan will be joined by Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June -- depending on location -- for the tour. There have been several dates on the tour that have been canceled while the remaining dates were rescheduled.

This is the second time the "American Idol" judge has rescheduled his tour due to coronavirus concerns. Bryan first delayed hitting the road back in April, initially postponing his shows until July.

"What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” Bryan wrote at the time.

He continued: "With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon. Love y'all."

In addition to Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, and Blake Shelton, among others, were also forced to put a pause on their tours due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.