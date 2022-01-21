Comedian Louie Anderson dead at 68

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson, whose career spanned more than four decades, has died. He was 68.

Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime publicist. Anderson had a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Schwartz said previously.

Anderson is known for his unlikely performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series "Baskets." The role won him a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother to twins played by Zach Galifianakis.

He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.

LOUIE ANDERSON BATTLING CANCER, 'RESTING COMFORTABLY' AFTER BEING HOSPITALIZED, REP SAYS

Anderson voiced an animated version of himself as a kid in "Life With Louie." He created the cartoon series, which first aired in prime time in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role.

He made guest appearances in several TV series, including "Scrubs" and "Touched by an Angel," and was on the big screen in 1988′s "Coming to America" and in last year’s sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Anderson also toured regularly with his stand-up act and as a stand-up comedian.

The "Coming to America" actor and comedian was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Schwartz told The Associated Press Tuesday.

At the time, his publicist said Anderson was undergoing treatment and was "resting comfortably."

In March 2020, Anderson opened up about the lifestyle changes he has been making, including that he's been working on losing weight.

He added at the time that he wanted to continue to reach his target goal weight of 275 pounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m on the intermittent fast. One minute I’m eating, the next minute I’m not. Then I’m eating again," he said, according to Page Six . "I figure, that way, I’m only eating for 30 minutes out of 60, which is half. I’m trying to get down to 40/20, so I’m not eating for 40 and eating for 20."

He added, "No, it’s a wonderful thing, the intermittent fasting."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.