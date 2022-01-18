Louie Anderson battling cancer, 'resting comfortably' after being hospitalized, rep says

Louie Anderson is in the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

The "Baskets" star, 68, is said to be "resting comfortably" in a Las Vegas hospital, his publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Tuesday.

The "Coming to America" actor and comedian was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Schwartz told The Associated Press Tuesday.

Reps for Anderson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In 2016, Anderson won an Emmy for best supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy "Baskets" as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance.

He's been a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.

Anderson voiced an animated version of himself as a kid in "Life With Louie." He created the cartoon series, which first aired in primetime in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role.

In March 2020, Anderson opened up about the lifestyle changes he has been making, including that he's been working on losing weight.

He added at the time that he wanted to continue to reach his target goal weight of 275 pounds.

"I’m on the intermittent fast. One minute I’m eating, the next minute I’m not. Then I’m eating again," he said, according to Page Six. "I figure, that way, I’m only eating for 30 minutes out of 60, which is half. I’m trying to get down to 40/20, so I’m not eating for 40 and eating for 20."

He added, "No, it’s a wonderful thing, the intermittent fasting."

