Los Angeles prosecutors: More evidence needed in Marilyn Manson sexual abuse investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has completed the investigation into the sexual abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.

After the 19-month probe, detectives turned in the results to prosecutors, who said Tuesday more evidence is needed before they can consider criminal charges against Manson.

The case against the 53-year-old musician involves sexual assault and domestic violence from 2009 until 2011.

MARILYN MANSON SUES EVAN RACHEL WOOD FOR DEFAMATION OVER HER SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HIM

The District Attorney’s Office called the case it received "partial."

Representatives for Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but his attorney has called the allegations "provably false."

The investigation included a November search of Manson's home in West Hollywood, where media devices and other items were seized.

Authorities have not identified the women involved, but several have publicly alleged that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson around the time of the incidents under investigation, and some have filed civil lawsuits.

The women who came forward include "Game of Thrones" actor Esmé Bianco.

Meanwhile, Manson has sued former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood for defamation over her sexual abuse allegations against him, which Manson claims are a "malicious falsehood."

The suit calls her assault allegations fabricated and alleges that she and another woman used false pretenses, including a phony letter from the FBI, to convince other women to come forward.

Wood's attorneys said in court documents that the suit is meritless and an example of the retaliation Manson long threatened Wood with if she spoke out about his abuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.