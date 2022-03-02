Marilyn Manson sues Evan Rachel Wood for defamation over her sexual abuse allegations against him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marilyn Manson has sued Evan Rachel Wood for defamation over her sexual abuse allegations against him, which Manson claims are a "malicious falsehood."

In the complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday and obtained by Variety, Manson — whose legal name is Brian Warner — alleges that Wood and "her on-again, off-again romantic partner" Ashley Gore have "publicly cast" him as a "rapist and abuser — a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV and film career."

The filing goes on to claim that Wood and Gore impersonated a FBI agent "by forging and distributing a fictitious letter from the agent, to create the false appearance that Warner’s alleged ‘victims’ and their families were in danger, and that there was a federal criminal investigation of Warner ongoing." It also alleges that Wood and Gore "provided checklists and scripts" to accusers and "made knowingly false statements," including that Manson "filmed the sexual assault of a minor." Manson has requested a jury trial and is also alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress, violation of the Comprehensive Computer Data and Access Fraud Act and impersonation over the internet.

Representatives for Wood and Gore did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Wood was one of several women that came forward early last year with claims of sexual abuse against Manson. In an Instagram post made at the time, Wood wrote: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood and Manson’s relationship became public in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 38. They were engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year. After the allegations against Manson came out, he was dropped by his record label, manager and CAA, as well as from a role in the show "American Gods."

Manson’s lawsuit against Wood comes on the heels of her documentary "Phoenix Rising," which premiered at Sundance and debuts on HBO on March 15. "Phoenix Rising" further details Woods’ allegations against Manson and dives into the passage of Wood’s Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California.