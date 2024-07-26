Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lori Loughlin

The career of Lori Loughlin: 'Full House,' Christmas flicks, scandal and a return to the spotlight

Loughlin is best known for her role in the '90s sitcom 'Full House'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Young Lori Loughlin posing for photo
    Image 1 of 8

    Actress Lori Loughlin is widely known for her role in the sitcom "Full House." Before "Full House," she spent four years on the series "The Edge of Night" at the start of her career.  (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • John Stamos and Lori Loughlin on "Full House"
    Image 2 of 8

    In the long-running series "Full House," Loughlin played Becky Katsopolis, also known as Aunt Becky, the wife of John Stamos' character Uncle Jesse. Loughlin returned as her character for the show's reboot, "Fuller House."  (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Lori Loughlin on "Seinfeld"
    Image 3 of 8

    Through her career, Loughlin has guest starred in several shows, including "Seinfeld," portraying Patty in the popular "The Serenity Now" episode.  (Getty Images)

  • Lori Loughlin and Jack Wagner on the set of "When Calls the Heart"
    Image 4 of 8

    Loughlin appeared in many episodes of "When Calls the Heart" from 2014 to 2019.  (Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

  • Lori Loughlin at promotional event for "Every Christmas Has A Story"
    Image 5 of 8

    In 2016, Loughlin starred in the holiday film "Every Christmas Has a Story." Her daughter Isabella Giannulli also had a part in the film.  (J. Countess/Getty Images)

  • Lori Loughlin with daughters Isabella and Olivia
    Image 6 of 8

    Loughlin has been married to Mossimo Giannulli since Nov. 27, 1997. They have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia. Loughlin was previously married to Michael Burns from 1989 to 1996.  (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

  • Lori Loughlin exiting courthouse amid college admissions scandal
    Image 7 of 8

    Loughlin served two months in jail in 2020 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in the college admissions scandal of 2019.    (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Lori Loughlin at cancer event
    Image 8 of 8

    After the college admissions scandal, Loughlin returned to the spotlight. She has attended many events and acted in several movies since, including "Fall Into Winter," "Blessings of Christmas" and an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Lori Loughlin, an American actress popularly known for her role in "Full House," was born July 28, 1964, in New York City. 

One of Loughlin's first acting roles was as Jody Travis in the series "The Edge of Night." She appeared on the show from 1980 until 1984. 

Four years after "The Edge of Night's" end came the beginning of "Full House." On the show, Loughlin played Rebecca Donaldson, later Rebecca Katsopolis, when her character married Jesse Katsopolis, played by John Stamos. Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse were fan favorites on the series. 

‘FULL HOUSE’S' LORI LOUGHLIN SAYS ‘NO ONE IS PERFECT’ IN FIRST BIG INTERVIEW SINCE COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL 

When the original "Full House" came to a close in 1995, it wasn't the end of the show. 

Much of the original cast, plus some fresh new faces, were part of the reboot, "Fuller House," which focused more on the children of the Tanner family.

After "Full House," Loughlin acted in a number of TV shows, like "Summerland," "In Case of Emergency" and "90210." 

She also appeared in several TV movies, like "The Price of Heaven," "Eastwick," "A Mother's Rage," Northpole: Open for Christmas" and "Every Christmas Has a Story." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Loughlin is married to Mossimo Giannulli, her second husband after Michael Burns.  

She and Giannulli share two children, Isabella and Olivia. 

In 2020, Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in the 2019 college admission bribery scandal led by William "Rick" Singer. She paid $500,000 to get her daughters into the University of Southern California by using false athletic profiles. 

She served two months in prison, completed 150 hours of community service and paid a $150,000 fine after her guilty plea. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her husband was sentenced to five months in jail, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine. 

After the scandal, she began to star in movies and shows once again, like "Fall Into Winter," "Blessings of Christmas" and an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending