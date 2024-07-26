The career of Lori Loughlin: 'Full House,' Christmas flicks, scandal and a return to the spotlight

Image 1 of 8 next

Lori Loughlin, an American actress popularly known for her role in "Full House," was born July 28, 1964, in New York City.

One of Loughlin's first acting roles was as Jody Travis in the series "The Edge of Night." She appeared on the show from 1980 until 1984.

Four years after "The Edge of Night's" end came the beginning of "Full House." On the show, Loughlin played Rebecca Donaldson, later Rebecca Katsopolis, when her character married Jesse Katsopolis, played by John Stamos. Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse were fan favorites on the series.

When the original "Full House" came to a close in 1995, it wasn't the end of the show.

Much of the original cast, plus some fresh new faces, were part of the reboot, "Fuller House," which focused more on the children of the Tanner family.

After "Full House," Loughlin acted in a number of TV shows, like "Summerland," "In Case of Emergency" and "90210."

She also appeared in several TV movies, like "The Price of Heaven," "Eastwick," "A Mother's Rage," Northpole: Open for Christmas" and "Every Christmas Has a Story."

Loughlin is married to Mossimo Giannulli, her second husband after Michael Burns.

She and Giannulli share two children, Isabella and Olivia.

In 2020, Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in the 2019 college admission bribery scandal led by William "Rick" Singer. She paid $500,000 to get her daughters into the University of Southern California by using false athletic profiles.

She served two months in prison, completed 150 hours of community service and paid a $150,000 fine after her guilty plea.

Her husband was sentenced to five months in jail, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine.

After the scandal, she began to star in movies and shows once again, like "Fall Into Winter," "Blessings of Christmas" and an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."