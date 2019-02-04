‘Lone Survivor’ director praised for NFL commercial that featured the game’s greats

Mark Walhberg praised his former director, Peter Berg, for creating the widely praised NFL spot that aired during the Super Bowl that featured 44 of the game's former and current stars.

The 2-minute commercial starts out at a black-tie event at a swanky banquet hall. It looks like a wedding reception and even has a large white cake. Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner is on stage, addressing the audience that is seated at round tables with crystal stemware and floral centerpieces.

The camera cuts to Peyton Manning, who nods in agreement with Goodell who is talking about the NFL's 100th season and we see stars like Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback, and Michael Strahan, the former New York Giant, just taking it all in.

But as these receptions go, some in the crowd lose interest.

Enter Marshawn Lynch.

The Oakland Raiders running back is seated closest to this magnificent cake and he reaches for a sample, but loses balance and falls into the cake, knocking the gold football that was perched at the top of it onto the floor. Manning has been in enough commercials to know that this is not going to end well and says, "Oh, boy."

Surrounding players' eyes light up when they see this loose ball. Ex-Bears great, Mike Singletary, yells out "Fumble!" as though there's an incoming grenade, and bedlam ensues. DMX's "Party Up in Here" sets the tone and amid all the roughhousing, former players interact with the new class and there's mutual respect. Berg, who directed "Lone Survivor" and "Collateral," said it was emotional to see so many players from so many generations in one room.

Joe Montana somehow emerges with the football and sets up for a pass. Michael Irvin, the ex-Cowboy receiver, yells that he’s open, but Montana responds, "No can do, cowboy." Montana played for the 49ers, a rival.

The commercial aims to kick off a yearlong campaign to celebrate the NFL's 100th season, which starts in September.

Berg said the commercial took three days to film in Los Angeles. He initially didn’t think he could pull it off. "I thought they were joking; they wouldn’t be able to get all these football players together," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"It’s crazy. Odell (Beckham Jr.) comes in, Saquon (Barkley) goes out. Jim Brown comes in, Joe Montana goes out. They just keep coming and we just try to keep up," Berg said.