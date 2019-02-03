LIII Super Bowl in Pictures
New England Patriots defeat Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a defensive struggle to win franchise's sixth Super Bowl. The lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the history of the game. The Patriots matched the Steelers for most Super Bowl wins, with six.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/Celebration-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) gives a lift to a teammate as they celebrate winning the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/Celebration-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/d4abfc85-Trophy-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots' David Andrews kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/d4abfc85-Trophy-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/50115ad8-Trophy-Tom.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his daughter Vivian after winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/50115ad8-Trophy-Tom.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/a72a15e0-AP19034847778844-0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Gladys Knight sings the national anthem, before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.AP Photo/Jeff Robersonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/a72a15e0-AP19034847778844-0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19034857454073-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) breaks away from Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill, right, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game APPhoto/Patrick Semanskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19034857454073-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035002511685-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) misses a field goal, during the first half.AP Photo/Lynne Sladkyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035002511685-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035011174850-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) fumbles the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Rams' John Franklin-Myers (94) and Ethan Westbrooks (95), during the first half .AP Photo/Jeff Robersonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035011174850-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035023034719-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots' Jason McCourty (30) breaks up pass intended Los Angeles Rams' Josh Reynolds (83), during the first half.AP Photo/Frank Franklin IIhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035023034719-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035062182875-10A.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) is injured as he hits Los Angeles Rams Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half.AP Photo/Frank Franklin IIhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035062182875-10A.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035051102470-Travis-Scott.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Travis Scott is carried by the crowd during halftime show.AP Photo/Jeff Robersonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035051102470-Travis-Scott.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035059033933-big-boi-e1549253754232.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Big Boi performs during the halftime show.AP Photo/David Goldmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035059033933-big-boi-e1549253754232.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035055647821-Adam-Levine.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime.AP Photo/Mark Humphreyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035055647821-Adam-Levine.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035071333309-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Los Angeles Rams' Johnny Hekker (6) makes a 65-yard punt during the second half.AP Photo/Mark Humphreyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035071333309-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035078455050-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots' Jason McCourty (30) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12).AP Photo/Patrick Semanskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035078455050-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035079980808-13A.jpg?ve=1&tl=1oLos Angeles Rams' Greg Zuerlein (4) kicks a field goal as Johnny Hekker (6) holds during the second half. At left is New England Patriots' Jonathan Jones (31).AP Photo/Mark Humphreyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035079980808-13A.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035096732541-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) dives over the goal line for a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) during the second half.AP Photo/David J. Philliphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035096732541-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035100140061-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half.AP Photo/Chuck Burtonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/AP19035100140061-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/Patriots-Fans-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots cheer while watching the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at a bar in Boston.AP Photo/Steven Sennehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/Patriots-Fans-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17