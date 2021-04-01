Amelia Gray Hamlin sizzles in beach bikini snaps: ‘Island meelz’

Amelia Gray Hamlin is giving off steamy island vibes in her latest social media snaps.

The youngest daughter of Harry Hamlin and "Real Housewives" star Lisa Rinna shared a series of sultry bikini shots to her Instagram on Thursday.

"Island meelz," Hamlin, 19, captioned the natural pics that show her posing in front of a palm tree in a black two-piece. Her eyes were transfixed on the camera as her golden brown locks sway in the wind.

In another shot, the rumored girlfriend of Scott Disick shows off her svelte figure on the beach as waves crash behind her. The star reveals more skin in her final image as she strikes a pose with her hands placed on her backside, which is covered in sand.

She accented the black bikini with gold-colored jewelry.

Hamlin, who currently has more than 820,000 followers on Instagram, is no stranger to posting revealing pics. Last month, Rinna defended her after a troll called the young model "disgusting" for sharing photos of herself in lingerie.

While Hamlin mostly received praise from her 747K followers, one Instagram user wrote, "Wtf is wrong with u? U like what you see???? Discusting [sic]," as quoted by E! News.

After Rinna saw the negative comment, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star fired back, "What is wrong with you? This is my child."

The 19-year-old has been outspoken about her body image after opening up about her past eating disorder.

"He looked at me… and he was, like, ‘So, yeah, basically at this rate in about four months, you’re gonna be 45 pounds, and you’re gonna be dead,'" Hamlin recalled a doctor telling her on "The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast" in August.

Hamlin said the doctor’s haunting words shocked her into taking her family’s concerns seriously.

"You don’t need to be skinny to, like, live your best life," she said. "It’s either [be] skinny and die, or, like, happy and be who you are."

