Erika Jayne ordered to turn over financial records amid investigation into assets

Erika Jayne's divorce lawyer, landlord and accountant have been ordered by a judge to turn over her financial records to a bankruptcy trustee as part of the ongoing investigation into assets she shares with husband Tom Girardi.

In court documents filed on Monday, a judge ordered the 49-year-old " The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills " star and her attorneys to produce records in the coming weeks, at no later than July 21 at 5 p.m.

The order requests that the "RHOBH" star's divorce lawyer Larry Ginsburg, landlord Benjamin Khakshour and accountant Michael Ullman turn over "key documents" such as bank statements, money orders, checks, and any emails and/or texts regarding her finances.

The order comes just days after the reality star was accused in court filings of refusing to turn over her bank records. The claims were made as part of Girardi Keese's Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.

"At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet [these] sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from [Girardi Keese] to Erika," the documents, filed by attorney Ronald N. Richards, alleged. "Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika which is constant with someone hiding assets."

"Erika has refused to provide access to her management company, her CPA which also houses her management company, any books and records of EJ Global or any of her affiliated companies," the documents further alleged.

"As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television, and has done nothing to assist in return structured firm payments being made to her instead of the firm by the California lottery, notwithstanding she was contacted through counsel over twelve days ago."

The reality star's estranged husband and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were accused in a federal lawsuit of embezzling millions of dollars intended for airplane crash victims' families to fund their rich and famous lifestyle. Girardi was sued by his business partners, resulting in the chapter 7 bankruptcy petition.

The parties are scheduled to appear in court in mid-July. Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage to the once-​renowned California trial lawyer.

An attorney for Erika Jayne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.