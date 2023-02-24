Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough stuns at first red carpet since mom's death

The 'Daisy Jones & the Six' star's mother Lisa Marie Presley died suddenly last month at the age of 54

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
close
Larry Gatlin: The loss of Lisa Marie is incomprehensible Video

Larry Gatlin: The loss of Lisa Marie is incomprehensible

American country music legend Larry Gatlin mourns the death of singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and reflects on the times spent with her and her father Elvis Presley on 'The Story.'

Riley Keough stunned in an all-black Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble as she made her first red carpet appearance since the sudden death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley last month.

The 33-year-old actress on Thursday night attended the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video series "Daisy Jones & the Six" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Keough donned a plunging V-cut strapless bustier top that cinched at her waist and flared out slightly around her hips. She paired the top with a long sequined skirt and black pointed-toe pumps.

Riley Keough on Thursday night made her first red carpet appearance since her mother Lisa Marie Presley's death.

Riley Keough on Thursday night made her first red carpet appearance since her mother Lisa Marie Presley's death. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The daughter of Presley and her ex-husband Danny Keough accessorized with chunky green and gold Schiaparelli statement earrings and black suede opera gloves.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S DAUGHTER RILEY KEOUGH BREAKS SILENCE ON HER DEATH WITH TOUCHING THROWBACK PHOTO

Keough stars as Daisy Jones, the lead singer of a 1970s rock band, in the 10-episode miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 book of the same name. The character was loosely inspired by Stevie Nicks and her experiences with Fleetwood Mac.

A plot synopsis for the show reads, "In 1977, Daisy Jones & the Six were on top of the world; the band had risen from obscurity to fame, and then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits; now, decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth."

"Daisy Jones & the Six" also stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Tom Wright, Ayesha Harris, Jacqueline Obradors and Timothy Olymphant. 

The actress attended the Hollywood premiere of her new series "Daisy Jones &amp; the Six."

The actress attended the Hollywood premiere of her new series "Daisy Jones & the Six." (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars and Reese Witherspoon, who executive produced the series through her production company Hello Sunshine.

On the red carpet, the "Zola" star told Vanity Fair that she had no previous experience with singing or vocal training before taking on the role of rock star Daisy. 

"I don’t consider myself a singer," Keough said. "My previous experience was singing in the shower. That’s pretty much it.'

She continued, "Everyone keeps on asking me if I was born to play this role because of my family, and honestly, I was born to play every role that I’ve played so far.

"I took this role because I’ve been wanting to sing, since I had never sung before. I worked really hard and put in a lot of hours for a year and a half. It wasn’t an overnight kind of thing."

 Keough stunned in an all-black Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble.

 Keough stunned in an all-black Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble. ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keough shared that she felt the role of Daisy was meant for her.

"It’s really weird," she told the outlet. "I knew that I wanted to play her before I knew what the book was about or had even read the script or anything. I just heard the title and thought, ‘I’m gonna play her.’ I just knew I was gonna play her. It was the same feeling I had when I knew that I was going to marry my husband."

Keough married stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, who accompanied her to the premiere, in 2015. At Lisa Marie's memorial, Smith-Petersen revealed that the couple had secretly welcomed a daughter last year.

The actress credited the show's music team, which includes musician Tony Berg and songwriter Blake Mills, with helping her successfully play a rock star despite her lack of experience.

 Keough stars opposite Sam Claflin in "Daisy Jones &amp; the Six," which was executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.

 Keough stars opposite Sam Claflin in "Daisy Jones & the Six," which was executive produced by Reese Witherspoon. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"They were teaching us our songs, and we were in band camp," Keough said. "They essentially turned us into rock stars."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Keough's outing comes over a month after the death of her mother, who passed away on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. The investigation into Lisa Marie's cause of death is ongoing.

At Lisa Marie's public memorial on Jan. 22, Smith-Petersen read a tribute to her that was penned by Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley died suddenly last month at the age of 54.

Lisa Marie Presley died suddenly last month at the age of 54. (Instagram)

"I know I've chosen the best mother for me," he read. "... I remember the way you would cuddle me... and the way you smelled. I remember you singing to me and my brother lullabies at night... I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've known... Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life... Thank you for trying so hard for us. If I didn't tell you every day, thank you."

In addition to Keough, Lisa Marie and Danny also shared a son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at the age of 27. Lisa Marie was also mother to twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 14, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Following Lisa Marie's death, Keough, Harper and Finley will receive her father Elvis' Graceland estate, which is in a trust, a representative for Graceland confirmed with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending