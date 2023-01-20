Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough breaks silence on her death with touching throwback photo

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, is honoring her late mother.

Keough took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a snap from her childhood. She gazes into Presley's eyes as she holds a bouquet of flowers in the throwback picture. The 33-year-old captioned the post with a simple red heart emoji.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Ashley Benson took to Riley's comment section to show their support for Keough.

Presley died Jan 12. The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley , she was 54 years old at the time of her death.

She is survived by her mother and three daughters — Riley, Harper Vivienne and Finley.

Presley shared Riley with her ex-husband, Danny Keough. The couple also shared their son, Benjamin, who died at the age of 27 in 2020.

Presley shared twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 14, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

In a 2014 interview with Healthy Living, Presley said she was "ferociously protective" of her children.

In an interview with People magazine, the actress Keough said that her character in the upcoming TV miniseries "Daisy Jones & The Six" reminds her of her mother.

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. [My mother] was definitely inspirational to me," she said. "[I was] always interested in women who weren't behaving 'the right way.'"

During the release of the "Elvis" movie over the summer, which stars Austin Butler as Presley's father and Keough's grandfather, Keough sat down with her mother for a special, "Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20."

The mother-daughter duo reflected on the film.

"It was such an emotional [experience]," Presley said in the rare interview. "Like Riley said, it just brings up such generational trauma in a good way.

"And Riley, five minutes in, was already like, ‘I’m done.' She was already crying, and I was crying."

Keough, an actress and filmmaker, said the story is "really intense."