Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough makes TikTok debut one month after mom’s death

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, appears to be in good spirits one month after her mother’s death.

Keough expanded her social media presence by sharing her first-ever TikTok post Wednesday, and she's already racked up nearly 20,000 followers.

"Hey TikTok," she said as "Daisy Jones & The Six" co-star Sam Claflin, who appeared in the video with her, said, "Hey there, TikTok" at the same time.

The two laughed at themselves for speaking at the same time, and Claflin joked, "We're so good at this."

When Keough tried to do another introduction for the video, Claflin followed up with, "Yo," which caused her to cover her face and laugh even more, telling him, "You can't say ‘yo.’"

"Isn’t that what the kids are saying?" he asked.

Before the video ended, Keough attempted to stay focused and told her fans, "We’re so happy to be on TikTok. Here we are."

The social media caption read: "We have no idea what we’re doing, but we’re here. Hi, TikTok!" and tagged her upcoming film’s "Daisy Jones & The Six" social media page.

In the video, Keough donned an all-white ensemble, with an oversized blazer and matching pants.

Her co-star sported a brown collared shirt with a plaid jacket over it. He wore brown pants and light-colored shoes to complete his look.

Riley seemed at peace after her mother’s death as the actress is preparing for her film’s release next month.

A few weeks ago, the 33-year-old actress shared a sweet photo of her mother before she passed on Jan. 12.

"I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama," Riley shared on Instagram.

She additionally shared a black and white photo with her mom on her social media after the news broke that she had died.

In the childhood snap, Riley is seen gazing into Lisa Marie’s eyes as she holds a bouquet of flowers.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, Priscilla, and has daughter Riley from her first marriage to Danny Keough. She was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie also has 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Her son, Benjamin, died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

The singer-songwriter's final resting place is next to her beloved son at Graceland. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also at his famous estate.

After her recent death, Lisa Marie’s daughters, Riley, Harper and Finley, will receive Graceland, which is in a trust, a representative for Graceland confirmed with Fox News Digital.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).