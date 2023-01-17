Lisa Marie Presley mourned, Italian star Gina Lollobrigida dead
Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
REST IN PEACE - Lisa Marie Presley public memorial planned at Graceland Continue reading here…
LEGEND LOST - Gina Lollobrigida, Italian actress, dead at 95. Continue reading here…
THEY LOVED LISA - Lisa Marie Presley remembered by Nicolas Cage and the Michael Jackson Estate: 'She lit up every room.' Continue reading here…
LAST OUTING - Lisa Marie Presley made final public outing at 80th Golden Globes, applauding Austin Butler for 'Elvis' award. Continue reading here…
DAD AND DAUGHTER - Bruce Willis shares sweet embrace with daughter Tallulah and makes funny faces in playful snaps. Continue reading here…
TENSE MEETUP- Andrew Shue reunites with estranged wife 'GMA' host Amy Robach amid reported T.J. Holmes affair. Continue reading here…
BARING HER BODY - Kendall Jenner goes braless under sheer black dress at Lori Harvey's star-studded birthday party. Continue reading here…
NEWLY CROWNED - Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition. Continue reading here…
‘I FEEL FOR THEM ALL’ - Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's royal tailor speaks out on fallout amid Prince Harry's 'Spare' release. Continue reading here…
‘NOBODY LIKE HIM’ - 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer Jerry Bruckheimer says 'nobody works harder' than Tom Cruise. Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA