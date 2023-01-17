Lisa Marie Presley mourned, Italian star Gina Lollobrigida dead

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

REST IN PEACE - Lisa Marie Presley public memorial planned at Graceland Continue reading here…

LEGEND LOST - Gina Lollobrigida, Italian actress, dead at 95. Continue reading here…

THEY LOVED LISA - Lisa Marie Presley remembered by Nicolas Cage and the Michael Jackson Estate: 'She lit up every room.' Continue reading here…

LAST OUTING - Lisa Marie Presley made final public outing at 80th Golden Globes, applauding Austin Butler for 'Elvis' award. Continue reading here…

DAD AND DAUGHTER - Bruce Willis shares sweet embrace with daughter Tallulah and makes funny faces in playful snaps. Continue reading here…

TENSE MEETUP- Andrew Shue reunites with estranged wife 'GMA' host Amy Robach amid reported T.J. Holmes affair. Continue reading here…

BARING HER BODY - Kendall Jenner goes braless under sheer black dress at Lori Harvey's star-studded birthday party. Continue reading here…

NEWLY CROWNED - Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition. Continue reading here…

‘I FEEL FOR THEM ALL’ - Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's royal tailor speaks out on fallout amid Prince Harry's 'Spare' release. Continue reading here…

‘NOBODY LIKE HIM’ - 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer Jerry Bruckheimer says 'nobody works harder' than Tom Cruise. Continue reading here…

