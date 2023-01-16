Lisa Marie Presley public memorial planned at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's life will be honored with a public memorial service at Graceland. The daughter of Elvis Presley died on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the age of 54.

"Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie," a representative confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement.

"A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22 in Memphis. Please visit www.graceland.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation," the statement continues.

Elvis Presley is also buried at Graceland in addition to Lisa Marie's late son, Benjamin Keough.

Lisa Marie was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Thursday after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," Priscilla's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

While Lisa Marie lived in southern California, she often visited Memphis and was at Graceland for a celebration on Jan. 8 to commemorate what would have been her father's 88th birthday.

Elvis lived at Graceland from June 26, 1957, until his death on Aug. 16, 1977.

Her last public appearance was with Priscilla at the Golden Globes to witness Austin Butler win a Globe for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, "Elvis."

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Lisa Marie was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla and had a half brother, Navarone Garibaldi, from Priscilla's 20-year relationship with Marco Garibaldi.

Presley is survived by her mother and has daughter Riley Keough from her first marriage to Danny Keough. Lisa Marie also has 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

