Andrew Shue reunites with estranged wife 'GMA' host Amy Robach amid reported T.J. Holmes affair

Estranged couple Andrew Shue and Amy Robach were seen together for the first time since news broke of a reported extramarital affair between Robach and her "GMA3" co-star T.J. Holmes, last December.

The couple, who have been married since 2010, were spotted on the streets of New York seemingly exchanging custody of their dog Brody.

The TV personality and actor momentarily chatted with tense looks on their faces before going their separate ways.

Robach, who had entered their meetup with Brody, left without the dog.

ABC PULLS MARRIED ‘GMA3’ ANCHORS AMY ROBACH, T.J. HOMES OFF AIR AS EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR CAUSES 'DISTRACTION'

Robach has been spotted on several occasions walking her dog throughout the streets of New York since news of the reported affair broke.

She has also been seen getting cozy with Holmes during her time off-air.

In December of last year, tabloids were flooded with stories that Robach and Holmes, both separately married, had entered into a relationship with one another, leading their respective relationships to come to an end.

Robach, who is on her second marriage, has been married to "Melrose Place" actor Shue since 2010. The two both have children from previous relationships, Robach has two daughters and Shue has three sons.

Also in 2010, Holmes married his second-wife Marilee Fiebig. They share daughter Sabine together.

Since the alleged affair was unearthed, originally by the DailyMail, Holmes has filed for divorce from Fiebig.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an attorney for Fiebig commented on the ongoing, highly-publicized situation.

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," Stephanie Lehman said.

There has been no official confirmation that Robach and Shue have filed for divorce.