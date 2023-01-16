Gina Lollobrigida, Italian actress, dead at 95

Italian actress and beauty Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international film stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, has died, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Lollobrigida was 95. She passed away in Rome, according to her agent.

Details regarding the death were not immediately available. The actress did undergo surgery in September for a broken thigh bone, however, the icon had resumed walking.

With her ex-husband Milko Škofič, Lollobrigida had one child. She is survived by her son Andrea.

Lollobrigida was known for several roles, including Esmeralda in the 1956 film "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" and Sheba in the 1959 flick "Solomon and Sheba."

She and fellow Italian-born actress Sophia Loren were frequently up for the same parts and developed a rivalry within the industry.

The last credited role Lollobrigida had been as herself, in the Italian parody movie "Box Office 3D: The Filmest of Films" back in 2011.

"Lollo," as she was lovingly nicknamed by Italians, began making movies in Italy just after the end of World War II, as the country began to promote on the big screen a stereotypical concept of Mediterranean beauty as buxom and brunette.

She gained notoriety in 1947 after placing third in the Miss Italia Pageant.

Lollobrigida also established herself as a photojournalist. She would eventually pursue it full-time.

In 1974, Fidel Castro hosted her as a guest in Cuba for 12 days as she worked on a photo reportage.

