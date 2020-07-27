Lisa Marie Presley's ex files court docs saying he's worried she'll relapse after death of son Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley’s soon-to-be ex-husband claimed in court documents pertaining to their divorce that he’s worried that the death of her son, Benjamin Keough, may cause her to relapse.

Presley and Michael Lockwood are prepared to enter into a divorce and custody trial set for Aug. 3. The couple split in 2016 after 10 years of marriage. However, on Thursday Lockwood filed court documents pertaining to the case in which he voiced concerns that the daughter of Elvis Presley may return to “drug and alcohol dependency.”

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Lockwood is asking that the court strip Presley of primary custody of their 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, due to concerns that Keough’s death may lead her back into active addiction.

“Lisa Marie Presley's son shot and killed himself in her home (Although she was not there at the time.) With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of [Presley] to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency," the filing states.

Representatives for Presley did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office told Fox News earlier this month that an autopsy ruled the 27-year-old's cause of death as an "intraoral shotgun wound." His manner of death is listed as "suicide."

Keough was the son of Presley, 52, and musician Danny Keough. That makes Benjamin the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and the brother of model and actress Riley Keough.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Presley said in a statement through her rep at the time. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley has remained relatively private about her past struggles with opioid addiction. However, she broke her silence in the foreword for Harry Nelson’s 2019 book “The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain.” She notes in the foreword that she lost both her father and ex-husband, Michael Jackson, due to complications from drug use.

All the same, she notes that opioid addiction can be that powerful.

“I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, [Harper] Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain," she wrote. "It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).