Lionel Richie's son reportedly involved in fake bomb threat, battery at London airport

Lionel Richie’s only son was reportedly involved in a serious incident at a U.K. airport that allegedly ended in a fake bomb threat and a punch thrown at airport security.

According to TMZ, Richie’s 24-year-old son, Miles Brockman Richie, was allegedly attempting to get on a flight but was denied boarding to the plane for an unknown reason. He reportedly became angry and allegedly claimed he had a bomb on his person and threatened to detonate it if he wasn’t let on the aircraft. When security inevitably showed up, the outlet reports that Miles punched one of the guards.

From there, police reportedly detained him and issued him a caution on the scene. Miles reportedly accepted the caution from police and was released without further incident.

Representatives for Lionel Richie did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.

TMZ reports that accepting the “caution” means Miles accepts responsibility for the offense, but will not have to appear in court. However, the incident goes on his permanent record and could be used against him in further criminal offenses.

“On Saturday, 19 January, a 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier that morning,” the Metropolitan Police told People in a statement. However, it's worth noting that police declined to confirm Miles' identity to the outlet.