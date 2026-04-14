Lindsie Chrisley's boyfriend arrested for felony assault after allegedly strangling her

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Lindsie Chrisley’s boyfriend is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting her.

David Landsman was taken into custody on charges of misdemeanor battery and felony aggravated assault/strangulation, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Following his arrest on April 10, he was booked into the Cherokee County Jail and later released.

According to the affidavit, Landsman put his right hand around Chrisley's neck, applied pressure and told her she was "not going anywhere."

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Chrisley is additionally seeking a restraining order against Landsman, detailing what she describes as a violent escalation in court documents tied to his arrest.

The filing states Chrisley contacted the Cherokee Family Violence Center to obtain a temporary protective order against Landsman. It also notes they were in a relationship for approximately two years and the couple "stayed the night at each other’s houses during the course of their relationship."

A brief disagreement at dinner, the petition alleges, triggered the chain of events on the night of his arrest.

On April 9, Chrisley and Landsman were at dinner when he allegedly saw a photo on Chrisley's phone that he thought was a photo of another man. The filing stated that he became "verbally aggressive" before apologizing after realizing it was a photo of himself.

After returning to his home, Chrisley allegedly told him she planned to step away from the relationship and leave with her belongings.

The documents stated the situation escalated when she attempted to leave. Landsman allegedly "strangled" her "multiple times." He "strangled [Chrisley] with one hand and held her up so that her feet were off the ground," while she repeatedly said, "please stop," the filing reads.

Chrisley claimed she punched him to break free, but that he again grabbed her by the throat and "threw her outside," causing her to hit her head on concrete. She allegedly suffered a head injury, with blood coming from the wound "due to a laceration caused by the fall."

According to the affidavit, the Woodstock Police Department responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on April 10.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Chrisley for comment.

Chrisley, who hosts the "Southern Tea" podcast, is the daughter of Todd Chrisley. Todd and his wife, Julie, were released from prison after President Donald Trump granted them full pardons last May.

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In November 2022, the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud and initially sentenced to 19 years combined, though each later received a roughly two-year reduction.

At the time of the pardon, Trump said Todd and Julie were "given a pretty harsh treatment, based on what I'm hearing."

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Last June, Lindsie appeared to lean on her faith following her father’s pardon. She shared a message to her Instagram Stories from the prayer group Blessed Is She that read, "See the story of the Lord unfolding."

"When Peter is confronted in the First Reading, he responds with confidence and tells his story explaining it to them step by step, starting with, ‘I was at prayer… ’ (Acts 11:4-5)," the post read in part.

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"What follows is a beautiful application of his prayer and confirmation that he was indeed on the right path," it continued. "One can hear the excitement in Peter’s voice come through in his words, and feel the conversion of hearts in the listeners who give praise to God. A confrontation became an opportunity to come together and learn from Peter, to see how he was making his decisions and following the direction of the Lord."

Lindsie is Todd's eldest child from a previous marriage.