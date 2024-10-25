Lily Allen says she earns more money selling foot photos than streams of her music

Lily Allen revealed she earns more income from posting photos of her feet on OnlyFans than she does from streams of her music on Spotify.

In June, the 39-year-old singer launched an account on the subscription-based platform that only featured images of her feet. On Friday, the "Smile" hitmaker revealed her side hustle is more profitable than the royalties she receives as an artist on the streaming service.

"imagine being and artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet," Allen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "don’t hate the player, hate the game."

Allen made the revelation while responding to an X user who made a comment on another post the singer shared.

Earlier on Friday, Allen posted a link to her OnlyFans account and followed up with another post featuring four photos of her feet.

"Haven't posted in a while but you can still check out the archive," she wrote alongside the foot snaps.

"Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe and then being reduced to this," an X user commented.

After firing back at the commenter, Allen responded to another post shared by the X account for the media company Pop Crave.

The post shared an article by Billboard in which the outlet reported that Allen makes a substantial income from her Spotify streams.

"Lily Allen makes around $4,077 daily from Spotify according to new Billboard article, which equates to 1.4 MILLION annually," the post, which also included a quote from the music website's story, said.

"With $3,239 going to sound recording for the copyright owner; $336 of mechanical royalties going to the publisher, who pays the songwriter; and $503 in performance royalties going to performance rights organizations," the quote from Billboard said.

Allen disputed the Billboard report in a comment on the Pop Crave X post.

"this is incredibly misleading, but i’m not smart enough to explain how i make a tiny percentage of what is quoted here," the singer wrote. "you’ll just have to trust me that neoliberal capitalism doesn’t care about artists being paid for their work."

Allen charges $10 a month for subscriptions to her OnlyFans account. She shared 55 posts, and her most recent upload was Sept. 27.

In a June episode of her podcast "Miss Me," Allen shared that her manicurist informed her that the singer had a high score on WikifFeet, a website dedicated to rating celebrities' feet.

"I have a lady that comes and does my nails," Allen told "Miss Me" co-host Miquita Oliver in an Instagram clip from the episode. "They informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet.

"She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans," Allen added. "And I’m like, ‘Not no.'"

Allen revealed in a July episode of "Miss Me" that she debuted her OnlyFans page where she was exclusively posting photos and videos of her feet.

The Grammy Award nominee said she had "strict guidelines" about the content that she shared, and she was "really enjoying it."

"How does your husband feel? Is he all right?" Oliver asked, referring to Allen's spouse, David Harbour, 49.

"Yeah, he is. He thinks it’s great," Allen said of the "Stranger Things" star. "At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,’ but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.

"I think attention and power will always be a lifelong kink for you," Oliver quipped. "And we’re just kind of surfing both. So, yeah, I bet you’re having a great time."