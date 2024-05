Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Lily Allen and David Harbour refuse to allow technology to take over their time.

The "Smile" singer admitted she's so committed to keeping her smartphone strictly business-related that she purchased a device geared toward children, which doesn't allow scrolling on the Internet or accessing various social media sites.

"I now have a kids’ phone called Pinwheel. It has no browsing capability and no social media, but you can still have Uber and Spotify," she told the Sunday Times. "My husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone."

Allen added, "I’m the controller of his as well. Because they’re made for kids, he’s my parent, and I’m his parent. ‘What’s your child’s name? David, aged 50,'"

Lily married the "Stranger Things" star in September 2020. She has two daughters, Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper.

She balked at the idea of social media taking up her time in lieu of creative expression, and recently took away her daughters' smartphones after reading a book that claimed children under 14 shouldn't use the devices.

"The creative side of my brain has been ruined by smartphones. I feel like everyone feels the same," Allen said. "I don’t know anyone who could possibly say that the quality of their life is improved by the presence of a smartphone.

"I think it’s destroyed us as a species. It’s horrendous that they’re designed to be so addictive. Some of us have more addictive personalities than others. It’s evil."

The "Miss Me?" podcaster also shared a few regrets about the Internet becoming a peak place for unapproachable discussions, be it about any of her past remarks or life history.

"It’s unnatural. I don’t think, as human beings, that you’re meant to share ideas and for them to be set in stone," she said. "We are meant to evolve as people. How are you meant to do that if you’re always held to account by things that you’ve said in the past?

"I said that 20 years ago, when I was a completely different person, hadn’t been married, didn’t have children. Of course I had a different outlook on life. Don’t hold me to that."