Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

For Lily Allen, being a parent and having a successful career are mutually exclusive. The singer is getting real about being a working mother, admitting that children can be a hindrance.

"I never really had a strategy when it comes to [my] career, but yes, my children ruined my career," the British star said with a laugh on the "Radio Times Podcast."

"I mean, I love them and they complete me, but in terms of like pop stardom, totally ruined it," she noted of her young daughters, Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11.

LILY ALLEN CONFESSED DAD CALLED COPS WHEN SHE LOST VIRGINITY AT 'ABOUT' 12 YEARS OLD

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Continuing with her candor, the "Smile" singer added that being a working mother and being told "you can have it all" is an unrealistic expectation. "It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t."

"Some people choose their career over their children, and that's their prerogative. But you know, my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some, like, nasty scars that I'm not willing to repeat on [my kids]," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Allen is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and producer Alison Owen. A rebellious teenager, Allen was kicked out of many schools for drinking and smoking, commonplace amid her burgeoning music career, too.

The 38-year-old shares her daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper, whom she married in 2011 and divorced in 2018. She's now married to "Stranger Things" actor David Barbour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When talking about her decision to prioritize her family, she said, "I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I'm glad that I've done that, because I think they're pretty well-rounded people. Fingers f---ing crossed."