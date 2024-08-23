Lily Allen ridiculed for returning dog to animal shelter because 'she ate my passport'

Lily Allen is being slammed for returning her dog to an animal shelter for "bad behavior."

On Thursday, Allen took to her "Miss Me?" podcast to share that her and David Harbour's family puppy, Mary, had been taken back to the animal shelter. Harbour and Allen adopted Mary through Animal Haven in 2021, per Page Six.

"We actually did adopt a dog together already," she said. "But then it ate my passport, so I took it back to the home."

Allen, who has two daughters with ex Sam Cooper, noted, "She ate all three of our passports."

LILY ALLEN, DAVID HARBOUR ‘CONTROL’ WHAT THEY'RE ALLOWED TO HAVE ON EACH OTHER'S CELLPHONES

"They had our visas in [there], and I can’t tell you how much it cost to get everything replaced," Allen said. "It was in COVID, so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare."

"The passports weren’t the only thing she ate. She was a very badly behaved dog." — Lily Allen

The English singer continued, "The father of my children lives in England. I couldn’t get them back to see their dad for, like, four months [or] five months because this f–king dog had eaten the passports."

Cooper and Allen share daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11.

Allen explained that Cooper did not allow her daughters to take Harbour's last name on their replacement documents, which made her form a resentment against the puppy.

She "couldn’t look at" the dog who "ruined [her] life."

"The passports weren’t the only thing she ate. She was a very badly behaved dog," Allen added.

Fans flocked to social media to share their opinions on Allen "laughing" about returning Mary to a shelter.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Dogs returned to shelters often become harder to rehome and are at higher risk of being euthanized," one user wrote on X, formely known as Twitter. "Training dogs is easy. Dogs are NOT ‘badly behaved’ - they are ‘untrained’ by the humans that are responsible for them. This is a sad listen. Shame on you, Lily Allen. Shame."

Another user pointed out that the problem hadb't been the dog.

"The problem was you @lilyallen not the dog. On the bright side at least that poor pup won’t have to tolerate you any more," the user wrote.

Fans found the Instagram account for Allen's puppy, and left comments under the posts. The page was last active in 2021.

"No way on earth this sweetheart ‘ruined’ a certain someone's life, mildly inconvenienced maybe but not ruined," one user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Plus her babies wouldn't be able to see their dad for 4/5 months? Erm couldn't he fly to them and has she never heard of Facetime? I'm not mad at her, just disappointed with the size of her ego and self-centeredness," the user concluded.

Another user added, "Poor baby ,just doing what a puppy does keep things out of reach, i wonder if the baby kids tore them up if they would have been put out of home."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.