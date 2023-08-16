Lily Allen confessed dad called cops when she lost virginity at ‘about’ 12 years old

Actress and musician Lily Allen had a wild first time.

The "Smile" singer confessed that her dad called the cops on her during a family vacation when he discovered she went missing after sneaking off with a summer fling.

"I actually went missing. I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil. When I was about 12, no I am [not] joking," she said during comedian Alan Carr’s "Life’s a Beach" podcast.

"They thought I actually went missing. I went to his hotel room, and I was on holiday with my dad and brother, and obviously didn’t come back to my room."

Allen, 38, continued to explain that she "slept in" the next morning and woke up to a police search on the beach.

"I woke up the next day and there was police all over the hotel. They were literally combing the beach and had T-shirts [asking], ‘Is this what she was wearing?’… I didn’t have the heart to say, no, I was just losing my virginity," she laughed.

After the beach incident, "The Fear" singer admitted the entire experience was "all a bit traumatic" and confessed she didn’t have sex again for a while.

Allen is currently married to "Stranger Things" star David Harbour.

The two tied the knot in a low-key ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator in 2020.

The reception was equally relaxed as Harbour and Allen ate In-N-Out burgers with her two kids after the ceremony.

Harbour, 48, wrote on social media at the time: "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic."

Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper in 2011 and the pair had two daughters, Marnie Rose and Ethel Mary. They endured a two-year divorce before finalizing matters in June 2018.