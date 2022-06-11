Lilibet Diana’s first birthday cake: A pink delight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor celebrated her first birthday with the most adorable cake.

Violet Cakes Bakery in London shared a picture of the one-year-old’s birthday cake on Friday – a cake fit for a royal.

The custom pink floral cake was used during Lilibet’s birthday celebration on Saturday, June 4. She celebrated her birthday in Windsor during her great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Violet Cakes owner and baker Claire Ptak took to Instagram on Friday to share details of Lilibet’s creation.

"The inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess's wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet," she wrote.

In another post, Ptak was seen adding the finishing touches to Lilibet’s cake, captioning the images, "It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet's birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!"

Ptak also created the Duke and Duchess's wedding cake.

A spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple remained "incredibly touched" by the outpouring of love for their daughter as she turned one, and were grateful to learn of the more than $100,000 in donations made to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honor.

Markle and Harry returned to London for the first time in years in honor of the monarch's 70 years on the throne, and were seen celebrating with royal family members at the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday. They were not permitted on the balcony, which was designated for working senior royal members.

Despite not appearing on the balcony, both Harry and Markle were caught on camera shushing a few younger royals in a moment that has since turned viral. On Friday, they also attended the Service of Thanksgiving.

They did not attend any more Jubilee events, and left the country before the end of the queen's celebrations.

Markle and Harry brought both of their children to the U.K. Lilibet was accompanied by her older brother, Archie, 3, to celebrate her birthday.

Lili's name pays tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Markle stepped away from frontline royal duties and moved to California in 2020, nearly two years after they married at Windsor Castle.

