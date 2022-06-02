Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle playfully shush younger royals during Trooping the Colour ceremony

The couple watched the parade from the Major General's Office overlooking the Horse Guards Parade

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a playful moment during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen playfully shushing the younger royals while watching the parade during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Harry was seen holding his finger to his mouth as he bent down next to his cousin, Lena Tindall, 3. 

His wife, Markle, echoed a similar gesture to the group of young girls, including Zara Tindall's children, Lena and Mia, 8, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 11. The girls playfully mimicked the Duchess’ motion back to her. 

Prince Harry shushed some of his cousins during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. He did a similar gesture during the 1990 ceremony.

Prince Harry shushed some of his cousins during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. He did a similar gesture during the 1990 ceremony. (Kelvin/Jim/GoffPhotos.com)

The shushing moment has been seen before during royal events. Harry, during the Battle of Britain parade in 1990, shushed his cousin, Princess Beatrice, when he was 5 years old. He put his hand over the then 2-year-old’s mouth during the flypast ceremony at the Trooping the Colour.

This year, the royal couple watched the historic event from the Major General's Office overlooking the Horse Guards Parade. Since Harry and Markle are no longer senior members of the royal family, they couldn’t watch the event from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family. 

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee marks the first time Markle and Harry have returned to the U.K. for a royal event since leaving England in 2020. The couple currently reside in Montecito, California.

Meghan Markle playfully shushed a group of girls during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Meghan Markle playfully shushed a group of girls during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Kelvin/Jim/GoffPhotos.com)

Harry opted to wear a navy suit instead of his traditional ceremonial uniform he has worn in the past. Markle wore a navy-blue dress with a large hat during the Queen’s birthday celebrations.

Prince Harry, on his sixth birthday, puts his hand over the mouth of two-year-old Princess Beatrice as they join the Princess of Wales and other members of the Royal Family to watch this morning's Battle of Britain 50th Anniversary Parade. 

Prince Harry, on his sixth birthday, puts his hand over the mouth of two-year-old Princess Beatrice as they join the Princess of Wales and other members of the Royal Family to watch this morning's Battle of Britain 50th Anniversary Parade.  (Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Trooping the Colour ceremony – along with the other events during the Platinum Jubilee – celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of reign. She became the first British Monarch to reach this monumental accomplishment. 

Friday’s activities will include the Service of Thanksgiving, which the palace shared Queen Elizabeth will no longer be attending due to "discomfort." 

Princess Margaret, Sarah, Princess Diana with Prince Harry, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, and Prince Edward, as members of the Royal Family watch a fly-past. Prince Harry stood with his mother.

Princess Margaret, Sarah, Princess Diana with Prince Harry, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, and Prince Edward, as members of the Royal Family watch a fly-past. Prince Harry stood with his mother. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," a statement from the palace said. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

"The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion," the statement concluded.

The Platinum Jubilee began on June 2 and will conclude on June 5.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

