Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hip Hop Rap
Published

Lil Nas X says he denied creating Nicki Minaj fan account because he wasn’t out as gay man

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 17Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Lil Nas X confessed on June 16 that he lied last March about being the creator of a Nicki Minaj fan account on Twitter out of fear that people would know that he was gay.

The 21-year-old was behind a dedicated fan page for Minaj, 37, called NasMaraj on Twitter. After several outlets theorized last year that Lil Nas X was behind the account, he vehemently denied it because he wasn't out as a gay man at the time.

On June 16, the "Old Town Road" rapper replied to one of Minaj’s tweet and said, “I have this song I want u on and was wondering....” along with a meme that said, “I am proposing.”

'OLD TOWN ROAD' RAPPER LIL NAS X APPEARS TO COME OUT DURING PRIDE MONTH

A fan of Minaj, widely known as ‘Barbs,’ called out Lil Nas X for denying that he was a fan of the “Yikes” rapper last year. “How come you never claimed her when people asked if you were a barb?? We all knew who you were,” the fan asked.

“I didn’t want people to know I was gay tbh,” Lil Nas X said in response.

Another Barb chimed in and said being a fan of Minaj “don’t make you gay.”

LIL NAS X COUNTRY-RAP SMASH 'OLD TOWN ROAD' DIVIDES CMA AWARDS VOTERS

Lil Nas X then explained his rationale at the time he denied making the fan account.

“It don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to Nicki u are gay,” he said. “And the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet.”

Minaj later responded, “It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth."

Lil Nas X thanked Minaj for understanding.

"The generous queen, I love u. and I’m sorry I did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate," he wrote. "I felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. I was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before I even got a chance."

Lil Nas X performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Lil Nas X performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Several outlets identified Lil Nas X as the creator behind Nasmaraj, but his team denied it in a statement to Hot New Hip Hop in March 2019.

The “Panini” rapper spoke out about it further in an interview with NPR.

"It's like a big misunderstanding and it's not one that I even want to give the time, because I'm never putting someone as the face of my career," he said. "So I don't even speak on it. I just don't even acknowledge it, really. I know even more things are being made up and they're gonna be out there. It is disappointing when a big blog will post something without me talking about it but, I mean, it happens."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lil Nas X came out as gay two months later.