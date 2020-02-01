Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl
Published

Rising star Lil Nas X wants to headline Super Bowl halftime show one day

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Lil Nas X broke barriers in the music industry with his smash hit "Old Town Road," and now the rising star says he's ready to set the bar even higher.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" this week, the 20-year-old singer said he'd love to perform at the Super Bowl.

"I think that would be incredible. I hope so," he told the outlet, adding confidently, "I will, I will!"

"Maybe next year, if I'm not doing something else that is extremely important," he added, prompting the interviewer to question what could possibly top the Super Bowl halftime show.

"I don't know," he said. "I could be at Beyonce's brunch or something."

 Billy Ray Cyrus, left, and Lil Nas X performing "Old Town Road" at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. The 2020 Grammy Awards are shaping up to be the night of the new kids, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X leading in nominations.  (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lil Nas X's comments come just days after he was joined on stage by Billy Ray Cyrus, rapper Nas, BTS, Diplo and Mason Ramsey at the 62nd Grammy Awards to perform "Old Town Road" and "Rodeo."

The singer also took home Grammies for best music video and best pop duo/group performance for his megahit with Cyrus.

Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

"Old Town Road" spent 19 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019, becoming the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop song ever.

While he will not be performing at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, he will show up on the small screen during the big game in a commercial with Sam Elliott and Cyrus.