Lil Nas X shares Area 51-themed 'Old Town Road' music video

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" continues to dominate.

The viral single, which has sat atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks straight, is close to becoming the longest-running #1 single in the chart's history. Just days shy of breaking the record, the rapper has a new remix and music video titled "Old Town Raid," inspired by the recent wave of "Area 51" memes.

The new video comes in the wake of a recently created Facebook event, titled "Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us," in which users pledged to raid the famed, conspiracy-ridden military base, in the hopes of uncovering a secret alien population.

Lil Nas X released the animated music video on Tuesday, after fans urged the rapper to perform at the event, scheduled for Sept. 20.

The outrageous new video is for the rapper's most recent remix of the hit, featuring newcomers Young Thug and "Walmart yodel kid" Mason Ramsey, alongside previous guest Billy Ray Cyrus.

The animated video depicts the four artists approaching the military base on horseback, along with many humorous images of Keanu Reeves running toward the Area 51 gates and fearful military guards unprepared for their arrival.

The recent trend of Area 51 raid memes permeated nearly every corner of the Internet over the past week, and while most involved seem to acknowledge the non-serious nature of these plans, the United States Air Force has personally warned Internet users that any attempt to raid the base would fail.

"[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. ... The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets," spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told The Washington Post last Friday.

Experts also agree that a civilian raid on Area 51 would not go over well. Annie Jacobsen, the author of "Area 51: An Uncensored History of America's Top Secret Military Base," dismissed the idea that civilians could get close to the facility. She explained that the classified military facility is housed inside a classified testing and training range which is the size of Connecticut.

"That base is so jealously guarded, both in terms of media and in terms of actual physicality. I don't think the Air Force or any of the other military partners or intelligence community partners that are all working out there at Area 51 are gonna let anybody anywhere near the entrance to Area 51," Jacobsen told "Fox & Friends" on Monday.

