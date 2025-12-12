Liam Neeson denies anti-vax claims after narrating documentary on pharma corruption

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liam Neeson is fighting back against recent claims that he holds anti-vaccine beliefs.

The action star, 73, recently lent his talents to a new documentary called "Plague of Corruption," a takedown of the pharmaceutical industry. One of the main focal points of the documentary, narrated by Neeson, is potential problems with vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Because of his participation in the film, many assumed that Neeson agreed with its content — namely, that there are dangers with certain vaccines, and that the pharmaceutical industry covers them up.

A representative for the actor told Fox News Digital that simply isn't the case.

"We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines," the statement read. "Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination. His extensive work with Unicef underscores his long-held support for global immunization and public-health initiatives. He did not shape the film’s editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers."

Neeson has spoken in favor of vaccines in the past.

As recently as 2022, after the controversy began over the COVID-19 vaccine that "Plague of Corruption" explores, he spoke in favor of them.

"Vaccines are a remarkable human success story," he said in a UNICEF video for World Immunization Week. "Over the last 75 years, billions of children have been vaccinated, thanks to scientists, to health workers, to volunteers. If you’ve ever been vaccinated, or vaccinated your children, then you are part of the arm-to-arm chain that keeps all humanity safe."

He also did another campaign for the organization the previous year, urging people in Ireland to both get vaccinated and donate a vaccine to those in poorer countries who couldn't afford them.

Despite his history of supporting vaccines, and despite his representative emphasizing that point, many people still seem to be struggling with why he narrated a film that raised questions about the issue.

One person wrote on X, "When someone like Liam Neeson lends his voice to a documentary, it confers legitimacy, whether he intends it or not. Saying ‘I was just the narrator’ doesn’t fully absolve him. Sorry, Liam."

Another argued, "Liam Neeson, you may not be anti-vaccine, but you were careless, and at your level, carelessness has consequences. You’re not a random freelancer doing voice work to pay rent. You’re a globally respected actor with a long public record tied to humanitarian causes. You’re at fault."

However, others are supporting his decision and standing up for the actor.

"Why don’t you people leave him alone? You can be wise about the vaccines and not buy all the bull---- and still believe that they have a place. RFK junior is not anti-vaccine. He’s anti bull---- and you people sell bull----," one X user wrote.

Another noted, "My appreciation for Liam Neeson just went much higher."

Kent Heckenlively, executive producer and co-author of the book the documentary was based on — written along with former scientist Judy Mikovits — took to X, writing, "Liam Neeson for the win. Aslan in on our side!"