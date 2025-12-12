Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Liam Neeson denies anti-vax claims after narrating documentary on pharma corruption

Actor emphasizes his extensive UNICEF work supporting global immunization initiatives

By Emily Trainham Fox News
close
Original ‘Naked Gun’ director says it’s impossible to replace Leslie Nielsen with Liam Neeson in reboot Video

Original ‘Naked Gun’ director says it’s impossible to replace Leslie Nielsen with Liam Neeson in reboot

David Zucker, director of the original "Naked Gun," felt left out of the remake process

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liam Neeson is fighting back against recent claims that he holds anti-vaccine beliefs.

The action star, 73, recently lent his talents to a new documentary called "Plague of Corruption," a takedown of the pharmaceutical industry. One of the main focal points of the documentary, narrated by Neeson, is potential problems with vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Because of his participation in the film, many assumed that Neeson agreed with its content — namely, that there are dangers with certain vaccines, and that the pharmaceutical industry covers them up. 

A representative for the actor told Fox News Digital that simply isn't the case.

LIAM NEESON PLANS TO RETIRE FROM ACTION MOVIES SINCE ‘YOU CAN’T FOOL AUDIENCES'

Liam Neeson posing for a photo in front of greenery at the "Naked Gun" UK premiere

Liam Neeson narrates the new documentary "Plague of Corruption." (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

"We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines," the statement read. "Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination. His extensive work with Unicef underscores his long-held support for global immunization and public-health initiatives. He did not shape the film’s editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers."

Neeson has spoken in favor of vaccines in the past.

As recently as 2022, after the controversy began over the COVID-19 vaccine that "Plague of Corruption" explores, he spoke in favor of them.

"Vaccines are a remarkable human success story," he said in a UNICEF video for World Immunization Week. "Over the last 75 years, billions of children have been vaccinated, thanks to scientists, to health workers, to volunteers. If you’ve ever been vaccinated, or vaccinated your children, then you are part of the arm-to-arm chain that keeps all humanity safe."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actor Liam Neeson

Neeson has been a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF for nearly 15 years. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

He also did another campaign for the organization the previous year, urging people in Ireland to both get vaccinated and donate a vaccine to those in poorer countries who couldn't afford them.

Despite his history of supporting vaccines, and despite his representative emphasizing that point, many people still seem to be struggling with why he narrated a film that raised questions about the issue.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One person wrote on X, "When someone like Liam Neeson lends his voice to a documentary, it confers legitimacy, whether he intends it or not. Saying ‘I was just the narrator’ doesn’t fully absolve him. Sorry, Liam."

Liam Neeson

Some argued that Neeson's participation in the documentary showed his support for it, regardless of his intentions. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Another argued, "Liam Neeson, you may not be anti-vaccine, but you were careless, and at your level, carelessness has consequences. You’re not a random freelancer doing voice work to pay rent. You’re a globally respected actor with a long public record tied to humanitarian causes. You’re at fault."

However, others are supporting his decision and standing up for the actor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Why don’t you people leave him alone? You can be wise about the vaccines and not buy all the bull---- and still believe that they have a place. RFK junior is not anti-vaccine. He’s anti bull---- and you people sell bull----," one X user wrote.

Another noted, "My appreciation for Liam Neeson just went much higher." 

Kent Heckenlively, executive producer and co-author of the book the documentary was based on — written along with former scientist Judy Mikovits — took to X, writing, "Liam Neeson for the win. Aslan in on our side!" 

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending

Close modal

Continue