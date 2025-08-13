Leonardo DiCaprio’s pre-party security moment goes viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio waited patiently at a police security checkpoint recently before entering an exclusive party in Ibiza, Spain, video shows.

The "Titanic" star" appeared calm as he, model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and friends stood outside until they were allowed into the event.

The 50-year-old, who often wears a face mask but did not this time, held the contents of his pockets in his hands for inspection by Spanish police, who apparently didn't recognize him at first.

"They are searching me right now, full on," a woman says in the video.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S GIRLFRIEND, 26, ADMITS ONE ‘EXTREMELY ANNOYING’ PART OF DATING FAMOUS ACTOR

DiCaprio was eventually allowed into the private party held by Patron and Spanish singer Arón Piper after waiting a few minutes, a source told Fox News Digital.

The source said everyone entering the party was carded and patted down, including other notables.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Another source told the Daily Mail DiCaprio was "kind and joking" with the police.

WATCH: Leonardo DiCaprio waiting at security before entering exclusive party

"The Revenant" star’s best friend, "Spider-Man" actor Tobey Maguire, was also at the party, along with Kendall Jenner, according to the Daily Mail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for DiCaprio for comment.