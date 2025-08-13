Expand / Collapse search
Leonardo DiCaprio’s pre-party security moment goes viral

A source said everyone entering the party was carded and patted down, including other notables

By Brie Stimson , Larry Fink Fox News
Paparazzi video shows Leonardo DiCaprio holding the contents of his pockets for inspection before entering a private party in Ibiza, Spain, recently. 

Leonardo DiCaprio waited patiently at a police security checkpoint recently before entering an exclusive party in Ibiza, Spain, video shows. 

The "Titanic" star" appeared calm as he, model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and friends stood outside until they were allowed into the event. 

The 50-year-old, who often wears a face mask but did not this time, held the contents of his pockets in his hands for inspection by Spanish police, who apparently didn't recognize him at first. 

"They are searching me right now, full on," a woman says in the video.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S GIRLFRIEND, 26, ADMITS ONE ‘EXTREMELY ANNOYING’ PART OF DATING FAMOUS ACTOR

Split of Leonardo DiCaprio in a suit and paparazzi video of him at secutiy outside a party

Leonardo DiCaprio waited at police security in Ibiza, Spain, recently before entering an exclusive party, video shows.  ( Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Backgrid)

DiCaprio was eventually allowed into the private party held by Patron and Spanish singer Arón Piper after waiting a few minutes, a source told Fox News Digital. 

The source said everyone entering the party was carded and patted down, including other notables.

Leonardo Dicaprio with Martin Scorsese at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio with Martin Scorsese at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Another source told the Daily Mail DiCaprio was "kind and joking" with the police

Leonardo DiCaprio at party with girlfriend and Jamie Foxx

Leonardo DiCaprio, second from right, with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Natasha Poonawalla, Christian Louboutin and Jamie Foxx at the Summer Gala by Gala One in Saint-Tropez 2025 last month.  (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Amend)

"The Revenant" star’s best friend, "Spider-Man" actor Tobey Maguire, was also at the party, along with Kendall Jenner, according to the Daily Mail

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for DiCaprio for comment. 

