Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, 26, admits one ‘extremely annoying’ part of dating famous actor

Vittoria Ceretti, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, is giving a rare and intimate glimpse into what it’s like dating the famous actor.

As the 26-year-old peeled back the curtains on their whirlwind relationship, she confessed the one thing that irks her the most about their romance.

When asked if she believes there’s a "risk" in being labeled DiCaprio’s "girlfriend," she replied, "Yes."

LEONARDO DICAPRIO SPOTTED AT COACHELLA WITH ANOTHER LEADING MAN'S EX-GIRLFRIEND

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ – or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," Ceretti said in an interview for Vogue France.

"Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

While being a public figure comes with its perks, it also has its drawbacks. She revealed what it’s like having ties with "one of the most desired people in the world."

"It's something you learn. If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence," she remarked.

MAYA JAMA SHUTS DOWN LEONARDO DICAPRIO DATING SPECULATION AFTER WEARING ‘LEO’ NECKLACE

The model explained that she and the "Titanic" actor met in Milan and that she had seen the "iconic film." Ceretti added that she preferred "not to go into details" about when they first met.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She continued to detail a moment she had with DiCaprio’s mother, as she briefly shared her favorite activities as a child.

"A while ago, I was looking through childhood photos with my boyfriend's mom, and we noticed that every time I dressed up, it was as a witch, a bunny, or a clown! And I never played with Barbie. I spent hours in my room, alone, with my brother's cars. And I wrote a lot of diaries."

A LOOK BACK AT LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S GIRLFRIENDS

Ceretti’s comments come after the "Wolf of Wall Street" star had been previously linked to other famous ladies.

In April 2023, DiCaprio enjoyed some one-on-one time at Coachella with model Irina Shayk, who previously dated his friend, Oscar-winner Bradley Cooper.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the summer of 2022, DiCaprio broke up with girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25 at the time, after dating for four years.

He was previously linked to another famous supermodel – Gigi Hadid. The power couple were first supposedly an item in September after being spotted getting cozy during a party at New York Fashion Week.

They were seen leaving celebrity hotspot Cipriani in New York two months later.

Hadid and DiCaprio reportedly reignited romance rumors at the time of the Oscars in March and spent "nearly the entire night" together, according to People magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.