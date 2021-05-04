LeAnn Rimes dons yellow bikini for 10th wedding anniversary celebration with Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes celebrated a major marriage milestone with husband Eddie Cibrian: their 10th wedding anniversary.

The two jetted off on a Mexican getaway for the special occasion and posted series of pics from the trip.

The Grammy-winning country singer donned a yellow bikini as she sipped cocktails on the beach and ounged in the pool with her actor hubby.

"Cover me in sunshine, Shower me with good times," she wrote.

LEANN RIMES REFLECTS ON SEEKING TREATMENT FOR ANXIETY, DEPRESSION

"We tequila’d! We sunned! We Cabo’d!" she joked on Twitter, adding the hashtag 10 years of love.

The 38-year-old songstress and the 47-year-old "Third Watch" star tied the knot on April 22, 2011. Rimes penned a sweet tribute to Cibrian on the day.

LEANN RIMES ON HOW SHE 'STRUGGLED' WITH FAME UNTIL HER 30S: 'I WAS LABELED SO MANY THINGS'

"Happy Anniversary, my Love! I am so blessed to be able to share this life with you and the boys. Thank you for being the safe place to finally rest my heart. Without you, my journey of expansion and self discovery, my homecoming back to my own wholeness may have never happened," she wrote.

"Thank you for holding a space for ALL of me to be expressed and seen, even if I, myself am still sometimes waking up to all of who you know me to be. You are the biggest cheerleader in my life, my greatest admirer and I yours. Thank you for loving me! I look forward to our continued journey, one of adventure, growth and lots and lots of joy! I Love you!" Rimes concluded.

BRANDI GLANVILLE SHARES PHOTO WITH LEANN RIMES AFTER YEARS OF FEUDING

Meanwhile, Cibrian celebrated with a throwback photo of the couple.

"Thank you for saying 'I Do' to this very tan boy rocking a very tight white tank top over a blousey shirt. What a ride...10 years and still smiling baby. Happy Anniversary, @leannrimes!" he wrote.

This is both Rimes and Cibrian's second marriage.

Cibrian has two sons, Mason, 17, and Jake, 14, from his first marriage to reality TV star Brandi Glanville. They split in 2010 after eight years together.

Rimes was previously married to Dean Sheremet, a chef, from 2002 - 2010.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She previously spoke with Fox News about the challenges of having a blended family. "There’s always been challenges," Rimes said. "There’s always challenges whenever you’re trying to blend any kind of family dynamic, but my husband and I have been married for seven years now, and we seem to have done okay. I think we’re doing alright. Things are pretty calm."