LeAnn Rimes reflects on seeking treatment for anxiety, depression: It was 'the best gift'

LeAnn Rimes said getting help for her mental health was the best decision she ever made.

The singer, 38, entered into a 30-day in-patient treatment facility for depression and anxiety in 2012 and called the experience "the best gift I could've given myself."

"I constantly had people around me my whole life, whether it be parents, my ex-husband, a manager or agent, all the world's eyes were on me constantly," Rimes told Tamron Hall in a clip obtained by People magazine. "Talk about codependency. I had never been alone really until being in treatment for anxiety and depression."

The Grammy-winner added, "I needed to figure out how to unravel from that and bring myself back."

Rimes explained how she learned to love herself again. "All those pieces I had rejected about myself, learn how to love them and realize that the totality of me is lovable not just the LeAnn Rimes that's projected into the world that everybody wanted to be this perfect little girl," she explained. "It was the totality of me that could come to the table and have a voice."

Rimes' husband, Eddie Cibrian, previously told People magazine he was proud of his wife for seeking help and she has all his support.

"My wife is the most remarkable and courageous woman I know," he said. "I am so proud of her for having the strength to finally take some time for herself. I will be with her every step of the way."

In November, Rimes told Fox News: "People are so ashamed to talk about it and ask for help... But taking away the shame is so important. I had so much underlying grief, everything accumulated and I had to give in."

Rimes said her new album "CHANT" has "been a lifetime in the making." Reflecting on the 12-song project as a whole, the multi-platinum selling recording artist said the album wouldn't have gotten made had she not experienced the high and low points in her life.

"It’s taken my whole journey to allow something like this to be birthed through me. I just trusted it and I didn’t question it," said Rimes.

Rimes added she "wanted to be of service for something greater and to move forward without putting myself under my own limitations."

