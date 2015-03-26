LeAnn Rimes: I wish I handled Eddie Cibrian affair better for Brandi Glanville

next Image 1 of 3

LeAnn Rimes isn’t sorry she cheated on her ex-husband Dean Sheremet, but she admitted she could have handled her relationship with then-married Eddie Cibrian more gracefully.

Rimes opened up about hooking up with Brandi Glanville’s husband back in 2009, when she sat down with E!’s Giuliana Rancic for an interview, which aired Sunday.

"I don't like the word regret," she said during the E! special. "I wish I handled it differently because I wish I could have been better for me, for Brandi, for Dean, for Eddie, and for everyone else.”

Rimes, who met Cibrian while filming the Lifetime movie “Northern Lights,” cried during the interview as she spoke of ending their respective manages, which she said were already in trouble.

“No one will understand how much thought and hurt [we] put into our decision,” she said through tears.

She also acknowledged that divorce was likely harder for Cibrian, who has two children with Glanville.

“Eddie reacted the way that I reacted too, but he reacted in his own way, and I allowed him to do that,” she said. “He had so much more to deal with than I did. I had a marriage. He had a marriage and children. I can't even fathom that."

And Cibrian’s side of the breakup has definitely caused more drama than hers. Even the interview angered Glanville, who took to Twitter to vent.

“My kids can be on a E news special apparently but not in the background of the show I am on?” she tweeted. “Amazing!”

Glanville alleges Cibrian won’t let Bravo film their children on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Rimes briefly touched on the ongoing drama with Glanville during her interview.

“I know in this situation, it’s going to take some time,” she said. “All I wish is that everyone that was hurt--that we hurt, that I hurt--can be happy.”